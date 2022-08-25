Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 47. With the stocks previous close at 36.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.78. The company has a market cap of $28,939m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $36,879m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.