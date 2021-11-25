Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 36 and has a mean target at 49.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.96 and the 200 day moving average is 50.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,567m. Find out more information at: http://www.sands.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.