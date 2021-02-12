Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 61.77. With the stocks previous close at 54.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.09 and the 200 day moving average is 51.76. The company has a market cap of $42,401m. Find out more information at: http://www.sands.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.