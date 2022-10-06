Twitter
Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 47.25. Now with the previous closing price of 42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.05 and the 200 day moving average is 37.79. The company has a market cap of $31,657m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $35,614m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

