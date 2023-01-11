Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 40 with a mean TP of 53.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The 50 day MA is 45.37 while the 200 day moving average is 38.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,279m. Company Website: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $39,845m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.