Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73.5 and 40 and has a mean target at 54.34. Now with the previous closing price of 54.45 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.65 while the 200 day moving average is 38.84. The market cap for the company is $41,555m. Find out more information at: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $41,471m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.