Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 59. Now with the previous closing price of 50.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day MA is 47.65 while the 200 day moving average is 47.53. The company has a market cap of $37,527m. Company Website: http://www.sands.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn