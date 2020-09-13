Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 59.35. Now with the previous closing price of 52.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.56. The market cap for the company is $40,197m. Find out more information at: http://www.sands.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

