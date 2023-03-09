Laredo Petroleum, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.2% Upside

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. with ticker code (LPI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 78.56. With the stocks previous close at 47.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 65.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.44 and the 200 day moving average is 69.25. The company has a market cap of $809m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $1,336m based on the market concensus.