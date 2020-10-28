Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.0% Upside

Laredo Petroleum found using ticker (LPI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 9.5 and has a mean target at 19.54. With the stocks previous close at 9.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 105.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.96 while the 200 day moving average is 14.42. The company has a market cap of $110m. Visit the company website at: http://www.laredopetro.com

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn