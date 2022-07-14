Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.7% Upside

Laredo Petroleum found using ticker (LPI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 194 and 85 with a mean TP of 127.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 95.7%. The 50 day MA is 78.16 while the 200 day moving average is 74.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,141m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $2,233m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.