Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 113 and 70 with a mean TP of 90.4. With the stocks previous close at 82.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 72.3 and the 200 day MA is 68.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,420m. Find out more information at: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,557m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.