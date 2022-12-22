Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laredo Petroleum found using ticker (LPI) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 86.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.0%. The day 50 moving average is 61.32 while the 200 day moving average is 71.91. The market cap for the company is $880m. Find out more information at: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,443m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.