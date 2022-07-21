Twitter
Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 194 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 123.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.97. The market cap for the company is $1,377m. Find out more information at: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $2,219m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

