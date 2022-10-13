Follow us on:

Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 158 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 104.75. With the stocks previous close at 70.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 48.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.16 and the 200 day MA is 74.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,204m. Visit the company website at: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,788m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

