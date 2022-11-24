Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 127 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 89.75. Now with the previous closing price of 64.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.53 and the 200 day MA is 73.71. The company has a market cap of $1,058m. Company Website: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,469m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

