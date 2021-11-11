Twitter
Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 114 and 69 calculating the mean target price we have 95.11. Now with the previous closing price of 76.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 80.13 while the 200 day moving average is 63.52. The market cap for the company is $1,196m. Find out more information at: http://www.laredopetro.com

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

