Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Laredo Petroleum found using ticker (LPI) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 84.11. With the stocks previous close at 73.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.79 while the 200 day moving average is 43.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,102m. Visit the company website at: http://www.laredopetro.com

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.