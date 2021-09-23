Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Laredo Petroleum found using ticker (LPI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 49 and has a mean target at 80.56. Now with the previous closing price of 71.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 53.08 while the 200 day moving average is 52.11. The company has a market cap of $1,233m. Find out more information at: http://www.laredopetro.com

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.