Laredo Petroleum – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Laredo Petroleum with ticker code (LPI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 25.86. Now with the previous closing price of 23.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 22.9 and the 200 day moving average is 15.12. The market cap for the company is $288m. Find out more information at: http://www.laredopetro.com

Laredo Petroleum, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.