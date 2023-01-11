Laredo Petroleum, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.2% Upside

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. found using ticker (LPI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 78.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.2%. The day 50 moving average is 57.75 and the 200 day moving average is 70.54. The company has a market cap of $809m. Find out more information at: https://www.laredopetro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,336m based on the market concensus.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.