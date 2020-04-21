Lantronix – Consenus Indicates Potential 101.6% Upside

Lantronix found using ticker (LTRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 101.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.2. The company has a market cap of $67m. Company Website: http://www.lantronix.com

Lantronix provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also provides IT management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard-video-mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, government entities, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

