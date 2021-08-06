Twitter
Lantronix – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Lantronix found using ticker (LTRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.62 while the 200 day moving average is 4.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $128m. Find out more information at: http://www.lantronix.com

Lantronix provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company’s IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company’s REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

