Lannett Co Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lannett Co Inc found using ticker (LCI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.82 and the 200 day moving average is 6.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $199m. Find out more information at: http://www.lannett.com

Lannett Company develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company’s primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

