Lannett Co Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Lannett Co Inc found using ticker (LCI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 7.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is 6.49 and the 200 day moving average is 6.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $285m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lannett.com

Lannett Company develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company’s primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.