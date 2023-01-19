Lands’ End. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Lands’ End. with ticker code (LE) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $272m. Find out more information at: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $382m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.