Lands’ End – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Lands’ End with ticker code (LE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.45 and the 200 day MA is 11.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $259m. Company Website: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands’ End Shops at Sears and Lands’ End stores. As of February 1, 2019, it operated 49 Lands’ End Shops at Sears stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

