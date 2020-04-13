Lands’ End – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. With the stocks previous close at 5.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $202m. Find out more information at: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands’ End Shops at Sears and Lands’ End stores. As of February 1, 2019, it operated 49 Lands’ End Shops at Sears stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

