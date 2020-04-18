Lands’ End – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. With the stocks previous close at 6.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.62 while the 200 day moving average is 11.42. The company has a market cap of $218m. Company Website: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands’ End Shops at Sears and Lands’ End stores. As of February 1, 2019, it operated 49 Lands’ End Shops at Sears stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

