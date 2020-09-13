Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15. With the stocks previous close at 13.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 11.44 while the 200 day moving average is 8.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $451m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands’ End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands’ End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

