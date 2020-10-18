Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Lands’ End with ticker code (LE) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. With the stocks previous close at 14.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.96 and the 200 day MA is 9.59. The company has a market cap of $460m. Find out more information at: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands’ End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands’ End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

