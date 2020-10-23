Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 13.98 while the 200 day moving average is 9.8. The company has a market cap of $456m. Visit the company website at: http://www.landsend.com

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands’ End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands’ End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn