Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.4% Upside

Lands’ End with ticker code (LE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.4%. The 50 day MA is 11.67 and the 200 day MA is 17.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $485m. Visit the company website at: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $715m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.