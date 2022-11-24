Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 with a mean TP of 15. With the stocks previous close at 10.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The day 50 moving average is 9.4 and the 200 day MA is 12.99. The company has a market cap of $363m. Visit the company website at: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $503m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.