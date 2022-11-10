Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Lands’ End found using ticker (LE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 and has a mean target at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.4 and the 200 day moving average is 13.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $329m. Find out more information at: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $448m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.