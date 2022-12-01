Lands’ End – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Lands’ End with ticker code (LE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Now with the previous closing price of 11.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 9.64 while the 200 day moving average is 12.87. The market cap for the company is $383m. Company Website: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $510m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.