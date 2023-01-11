Lands’ End, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Lands’ End, Inc. found using ticker (LE) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.15 and the 200 day moving average is 11.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $298m. Company Website: https://www.landsend.com

The potential market cap would be $384m based on the market concensus.

Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands’ End, Let’s Get Comfy, Lands’ End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year’ Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 30 stores. Lands’ End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.