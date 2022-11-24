Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Land Securities Group plc 7.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Land Securities Group plc with ticker (LON:LAND) now has a potential upside of 7.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 680 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Land Securities Group plc share price of 629 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.4%. Trading has ranged between 459 (52 week low) and 822 (52 week high) with an average of 2,119,316 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,685,011,089.

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate company. The Company has approximately 24.0 million square feet of retail, leisure, workspace, and residential hubs. It operates through four segments: Central London, Major retail destinations (Major retail), Mixed-use urban neighborhoods (Mixed-use urban), and Subscale sectors. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Major retail destinations segment includes all regional shopping centers and shops outside London and its outlets. The Mixed-use urban segment is engaged in capital investment. The Company’s properties include White Rose Centre, Leeds; Novotel Glasgow Centre, Glasgow; Xscape Yorkshire, Castleford; Parrswood Leisure Park, Manchester; Novotel Sheffield Centre, Sheffield; Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield; Queens Link Leisure Park, Aberdeen; Fountain Park, Edinburgh; Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, Wolverhampton, and Nene Valley Retail Park, Northampton.



