Land Securities Group plc 6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LAND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1020 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.0% from today’s opening price of 962.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45 points and increased 118 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1019.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 731.8 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 939.07 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 877.72. There are currently 741,463,078 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,801,216. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £7,083,937,683 GBP.