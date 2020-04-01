Land Securities Group plc 43% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Land Securities Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LAND) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 775 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 43.0% from today’s opening price of 541.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 279.2 points and decreased 450.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1019.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 525.2 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 847.98 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 875.48. There are currently 741,473,884 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,189,285. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £3,913,498,098 GBP.

