Land Securities Group plc 32.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Land Securities Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LAND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 825 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.4% from today’s opening price of 623.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.6 points and decreased 346.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1019.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 514.6 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 757.00 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 861.45. There are currently 741,473,884 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,855,848. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £4,594,172,103 GBP.

