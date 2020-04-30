Land Securities Group plc 2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Land Securities Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LAND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 685 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.0% from today’s opening price of 699.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 142.4 points and decreased 249.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1019.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 514.6 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 708.64 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 854.58. There are currently 741,473,884 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,175,202. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £5,119,135,296 GBP.

