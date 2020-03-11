Land Securities Group plc 13.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LAND) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 880 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.9% from today’s opening price of 772.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 183.4 points and decreased 165.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1019.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 731.8 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 947.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 890.65. There are currently 741,473,884 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,606,498. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £5,830,950,144 GBP.

