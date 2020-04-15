Land Securities Group plc 12.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Land Securities Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LAND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Land Securities Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 745 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.6% from the opening price of 661.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15 points and decreased 308.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1019.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 514.6 GBX.

Land Securities Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 782.61 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 865.48. There are currently 1,355,040,243 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,637,980. Market capitalisation for LON:LAND is £4,781,022,971 GBP.

