LAND SECURITIES GROUP ORD 1 – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

LAND SECURITIES GROUP ORD 1 with EPIC code (LON:LAND) have now 15 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £11.25 and £7.3 and has a mean target at £9.34. With the shares previous close at £6.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is £6.42 and the 200 day MA is £6.09. The company has a market cap of £5b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.landsec.com

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London’s Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.

