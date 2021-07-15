LAND SECURITIES GROUP ORD 1 – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

LAND SECURITIES GROUP ORD 1 found using the EPIC (LON:LAND) now have 15 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £11.25 and £7.3 meaning the average target price is £9.34. Given that the previous closing share price was at £6.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of £6.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to £6.86. The company has a market capitalisation of £5b. Company Website: http://www.landsec.com

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London’s Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.