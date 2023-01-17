Lancashire Holdings Limited 7.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 7.1% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 650 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 7.1%. Trading has ranged between 342 (52 week low) and 670 (52 week high) with an average of 519,021 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,570,523,400.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Property and casualty insurance, Aviation, Energy and Marine. The Company has its operations in Bermuda, London and Australia.







