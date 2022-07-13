Lancashire Holdings Limited 35.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 35.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 615 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 399 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.2%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 406 (52 week high) with an average of 988,397 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £982,136,400.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products operating in Bermuda and London. It is focused on short-tail, specialty (re)insurance risks within four general segments: Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. Its property segment includes its property reinsurance lines, such as property catastrophe and retrocession, as well as property insurance and terrorism and political risks. Its aviation segment include aviation insurance products. Its energy portfolio include upstream energy, downstream energy, power and utilities and renewable energy. Its marine segment encompasses all aspects of the marine industry from cargo to cruise liners; it underwrites the marine class from both its Lloyd’s and Company platforms.







