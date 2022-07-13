Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Lancashire Holdings Limited 35.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 35.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 615 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 399 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.2%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 406 (52 week high) with an average of 988,397 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £982,136,400.

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based insurance company. The Company is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products operating in Bermuda and London. It is focused on short-tail, specialty (re)insurance risks within four general segments: Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. Its property segment includes its property reinsurance lines, such as property catastrophe and retrocession, as well as property insurance and terrorism and political risks. Its aviation segment include aviation insurance products. Its energy portfolio include upstream energy, downstream energy, power and utilities and renewable energy. Its marine segment encompasses all aspects of the marine industry from cargo to cruise liners; it underwrites the marine class from both its Lloyd’s and Company platforms.



You might also enjoy reading  Lancashire Holdings Limited 50.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.