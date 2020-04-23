Lancashire Holdings Limited 23.3% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Lancashire Holdings Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LRE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Lancashire Holdings Limited are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 725 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 23.3% from today’s opening price of 588 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.5 points and decreased 152 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 827 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 481 GBX.

Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 50 day moving average of 682.95 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 718.25. There are currently 202,941,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 686,884. Market capitalisation for LON:LRE is £1,153,724,803 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn