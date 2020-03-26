Lancashire Holdings Limited 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Lancashire Holdings Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LRE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Lancashire Holdings Limited are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 715 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.1% from today’s opening price of 581 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 210 points and decreased 187.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 827 GBX while the year low share price is currently 481 GBX.

Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 726.30. There are currently 202,941,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 782,390. Market capitalisation for LON:LRE is £1,190,254,349 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn